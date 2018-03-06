UN, partners to assess Rann attack

Share This





















The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) humanitarians would, on Friday, conduct an assessment of Rann in wake of last Thursday’s attack and evacuation.

“At present, there is no aid worker presence in Rann, as the 52 aid workers who were there were evacuated last Friday,” the UN said.

“Across north-east Nigeria, there are approximately 3,000 aid workers operating in 26 locations, compared to only a few hundred in early 2016.”

It explained that the operational capacity of humanitarian partners in the three most affected states by the Boko Haram insurgency – Adamawa, Borno and Yobe – continued to expand.

The UN said the humanitarian partners in the three states

consisted of 73 national and international partners.

These were in addition to 31 international nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), 33 national NGOs and nine UN agencies.

Following the attack, UN Secretary-General António

Mr. Guterres had announced the immediate evacuation of all humanitarian personnel and the temporary suspension of all humanitarian deliveries in the area.

The UN chief mourned the killing of three aid workers in Rann, following the attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday night.

According to the UN, one other aid worker remains critically injured and another three are still missing while eight members of the Nigerian national security forces were also killed.

The UN chief had said: “at the time of the attack, over 40 humanitarian workers were in Rann.

“All humanitarian personnel have been evacuated from Rann, and all humanitarian deliveries in the area have been temporarily suspended”.(NAN)