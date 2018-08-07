UN set to partner Yobe state government on IDP recovery plan

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu.

The United Nation has shown interest in helpingYobe state in its post insurgency recovery plan as it affects the internally displaced persons in the state.

The deputy humanitarian coordinator for the united state system in Nigeria, Mr.Yassine Gaba, made this know, recently, when he led a delegation of the agency on a courtesy call to the Yobe state deputy governor at the state government house, Damaturu, the state capital.

He pointed out that he was in the state on humanitarian mission and saw by himself, the effect of the insurgency on the state and its people, particularly between the year 2014 and 2015 when towns outside the state capital were experiencing surprised Boko Haram attacks on regular basis.

He also said he saw the influx of people from within and outside the state seeking refuge and humanitarian assistance in the state and how difficult and complicated the issue was in handling.

The united nation system, he said, is now involved in helping the federal government in what he described as the northeast or Lake Chad crisis and thus, considering the issue to deal with now, there is the need for the two parties, Yobe state government and the united nation system, to develop or promote a common framework to make the recovery process a sustainable one.

He stated that his team has visited the Kukareta IDPs camp in order to see for themselves how the situation was so as to know how to provide the needed assistance to the IDPs.

He commended the state, federal government, the international communities and local organizations in helping the IDPs, some of whom he said are now getting out of the crisis. .

He therefore asked that his team be made part of the state recovery committee so as to work together to achieve the desired objective.

In his response, the state deputy governor promised to provide the coordinator with the state baseline plan that streamlines areas of intervention to enable the UN’S choose any area of intervention from it.

He told the coordinator that the state no longer has any IDPs camp as all of them had been closed down, pointing out to the deputy coordinator of the united nation system that the Kukareta camp was originally a self-developed camp by the internally displaced persons who have, for now, chosen to stay there permanently and the state government has therefore provided them with lands, building materials and token cash to build houses for themselves.