UNDP, Japan support B/Haram affected communities in Adamawa

From Umar Dankano,Yola.

Fifty households devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency in Gombi and Hong Local Governments Area of Adamawa state have been supported by United Nations Development Programme ( UNDP) in collaboration with Japan Government.

The gesture was a contribution from the duo in speeding up the rehabilitation and rebuilding exercise of the areas damaged as a result of previous attacks by outlawed Boko Haram terrorists in the North Eastern states.

UNDP’s country representative,Mr.Yoshi Nugochi explained during presentation of business equipment to the beneficiary households in Yola on Thursday, that hope and endurance are the key pillars out of the present predicament.

Nugochi said that the development was part of effort aimed at accelerating early recovery of the conflict affected communities in the state.

Responding on behalf of the state government and beneficiaries, Mr. Haruna Furo, state Executive Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA) thanked the organization for the gesture.