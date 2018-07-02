Unemployment: ITF mulls ‘accelerated’ vocational training for 30,000 youths

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere Abuja

In order stem the rampant unemployment especially among the youths, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has upped its accelerated skills acquisition scheme.

In particular, Fund is set to train thirteen thousand Nigerians across the country in eleven vocational skills, in what seems as a renewed efforts to equip Nigerians with skills in line with its mandate and to ensure the achievement of of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation.

ITF Director General and Chief Executive, Sir Joseph Ari who made this disclosure, explained that the implementation of the programme would commence on various dates between July and August and terminate in November this year.

Ari noted that governments all over the world have turned to skills acquisition which the universal currency of the 21st century to arm their citizenry with skills for employment and growth.

He made the assertion while addressing a meeting of Area Managers of ITF Area Offices and Managers of the Fund’s Training Centres, at the ITF Centre for Excellence, Bukuru, Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, the skills programmes billed for implementation to include the National Industrial Skills Development Programme, NISDP, the Women Skills Empowerment Programme, WOSEP, Skills Training and Empowerment Programme for the Physically Challenged, STEPC, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration and Designing and Garment Making.

Ari added that within the same period five other training programmes including Post-Harvest Techniques and Product Development,

Aqua-Culture/Fish Farming Manure Production, Crop Production/Greenhouse Technology and Poultry Farming that are aimed at equipping Nigerian farmers with requisite skills for improved farm yield would be implemented using the Galilee International Management Institute (GIMI) Model.

The ITF boss said the programmes which are mostly targeted at the youths, women and the physically challenged were carefully selected based on projected value addiction of to the nation’s economy and individual beneficiaries.

He explained that apart from NISDP that would be implemented in all the states of the Federation and the FCT, the other training programmes would only be implemented in some selected states.

Ari therefore called on the states and local governments to collaborate with the Fund for a multiplier effect of the programmes.