UniAbuja Alumni Association elects new exco

By Usman Shuaibu

The Alumni Association of the University of Abuja has elected ten executive members to pilot the affairs of the association for three years.

The elected officials include; Mr. Musa Thomas (National President), Aloyinlapa Shuaibu Tunde (Secretary-General), Ogbu Collins (Assistant Secretary-General), Ifeoma Arnest (Vice-President) and Barr. Mohammed Eze (National Legal Adviser).

Other executives are; Areh Atama David (National Provost), Olusegun Maiye (Financial Secretary), Johnson John Edache (Treasurer), Ismaila Gambo (Publicity Secretary) and Anthony Adeiza Onwudah (Mobilization and welfare officer).

In an interview with newsmen during the election, the chairman, Alumni electoral committee, Prof. Adegboyega Kolawale who announced the result of the election, described the conduct of the election as a credible one.

He charged the officials to be responsible always in order to move the Alumni to the next level, while advising the losers to accept the defeat in good faith.

Kolawale, who represented the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu during the election, disclosed that about eight graduates who presented fake certificates were disqualified to vote during the election.

Also speaking, the National President of Alumni Association of the University of Abuja, Mr. Musa Thomas, expressed joy as he emerged the president of Alumni.

He said his leadership would deem it necessary to partner with the corporate organizations as well as philanthropists to arrest some pending problems affecting the University.

He further said his administration would not hesitate to provide an enabling environment for the students in terms of securing admission into the University.

Thomas who is a lecturer in the Department of Political science, however, said he would take every contestant along for the sake of moving the Alumni forward.

On her part, the secretary, electoral committee, Ms. Gloria Nkem Okoh, Charged the officials to bring other contestants on board in order to contribute their quota towards the development of Alumni.

Okoh thanked the supporters who came out en masse to cast their votes for the candidates of the choice.