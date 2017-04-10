UniAbuja medical centre sensitizes staff on health status

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Medical Centre of the University of Abuja has organised an annual health lecture for the staff in the institution.

In an interview at the occasion, the acting director in charge of the centre at the university, Dr. Oriaku Oluchi Okereke, said the health lecture was being organised to create awareness for the entire staff of the university community to know their health status.

She said that the essence of the programme was to promote healthy environment within the university in the interest of the staffers.

Her words: “The medical centre of the University of Abuja deems it necessary to sensitize the staff to check, to know and act on time on their health status”.

She pointed out that the health month lecture is an annual event that takes place in the month of April every year to enlighten the staff on their health condition.

Okereke, however, called on the management of the University to continue to support the programme, and advised health care professionals to remain committed to the services of humanity in the society.

On his part the chairman of the occasion, Prof. Michael Adikwu, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja and represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Muhammadu Abdullahi Katcha, said the leadership of the University would remain focused on the health programme in the institution.