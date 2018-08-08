Uniabuja: SSANU elects new officials

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) of the University of Abuja branch on Tuesday elected its new executives to pilot the affairs of the association for four years.

The newly elected officials are; Umar Khadijat Adetulu (Chairman), Ademola Sikiru Yusufu; (Vice-chairman), Suleiman Ahmadu; (Secretary-General), Thomas Tyean; (Assistant Secretary-General), Adeoye Mary Omolola; (Treasurer), Bamidele Isaac Olanrewaju; (Public Relations officer) and the position of women leader went to Kuburat Jibrin.

Speaking to newsmen after the election, the newly chairman of SSANU, Umar Khadijat Adetulu, said her administration would carry the executive members along in the scheme of things.

She also called on the members to join hands with her to move the association to the next level, saying that SSANU is for all.

She said her administration would not hesitate to partner with the Federal Ministry of Housing in order to get housing loan for the members of the association.

The chairman, however, pointed out that she would maintain good relationship with the management of the University in all ramifications.

Also speaking, the outgoing chairman of SSANU, Mr. Hassan Chabiri Shalangwa, urged the new executives to take every member of the association along in the interest of togetherness.

Shalangwa also advised the officials to continue to build the association at where he stopped for the benefit of the members.

On his part, the electoral committee chairman, Comrade Igboeli Uchenna, expressed joy the manner at which the election was conducted in the atmosphere of peace.

Uchenna charged the officials to speak with one voice, and advised the winners and losers to work together.