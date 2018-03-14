UNIDO wants Nigeria to ratify, adopt national quality policy

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization ,(UNIDO) has urged Nigeria to urgently ratify and adopt the National Quality Policy.

It also said Nigerian government should make adequate provision to take full ownership of the National Quality Infrastructure Project.

This was stated In a communiqué issued after a three-day media capacity building for the sustainability of the EU-Funded UNIDO National quality infrastructure project (NQIP) in Nigeria , and made available to journalists yesterday.

The participants suggested an annual National Standards Summit where international and local stakeholders will deliberate on standards and quality in Nigeria.

They equally recommended that food safety measures should be reinforced by manufacturers, regulators and policy makers in line with global best practices.

While noting that Public institutions should be more alive to their responsibilities in promoting standards for locally produced goods, they advocated regular capacity building for Reporters on standards; more Editors and media owners should be engaged.

The communiqué further recommends , ” there should be collaboration between the regulatory agencies for quality control in Nigeria. This will allow information flow for media visibility for enhanced awareness creation across the various stakeholder groupings.

“Relevant public institutions should be strengthened in the fight against smuggling of substandard goods in the country.”