UNIMAID attacks: Senate urges FG to deploy critical security surveillance

By Christiana Ekpa

Senate has urged the Federal Government to deploy critical security systems to ensure full surveillance and detection of security breaches in University of Maiduguri.

The senate also called on security agencies to submit to it a comprehensive plan of action to contain and assure constant security of the university and its host community.

The university had in recent times witnessed attacks by the insurgent group, Boko Haram.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Baba Kaka Garbai (APC-Borno) on “the need to avoid the imminent disruption of full academic activities and closure of the University of Maidiguri due to rising insecurity occasioned by the spate of suicide bomb attacks”.

Garbai observed that the Boko Haram insurgents had in recent times adopted the tactics of unbridled suicide bombings targeted at the institution with a view to bringing the University down to its knees.

“This is a situation we must never allow to happen,” he said.

In his contribution , Sen. Abubakar Kyari (APC-Borno) noted that the university was a renowned institution that had graduated people from different climes.

“Without urgent steps the destruction on the institution is eminent. This is because the insurgents are still targeting soft targets especially institutions of learning”

“The motion is apt,” Kyari said.

Similarly, Chairman Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund Sen. Jibrin Barau said it was necessary to secure “this very important institution.”

Similarly, Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan said “this was an emergency for us. It is an educational institution that we need to secure because so long as the borders remain open and unfenced Boko Haram insurgents will continue to cause mayhem”

“TetFund should set aside a special fund for the fencing of the remaining parts of the institution,”

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki said it was a disturbing matter”

“The university has been a symbol of courage for our people, students and management throughout the period of the Boko Haram insurgence and any symbol of victory has been the normalcy that the university has shown in spite of the level of insurgency”

“As government and people, we must ensure that normalcy is restored and the students who are the softest target can continue their education,” Saraki said.

He thereafter called on the Chairman of TetFund to ensure that the minister of education and TetFund took action quickly to address and provide the necessary security to the institution.