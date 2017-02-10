Union uncovers 6,753 fake health workers in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) Zamfara state chapter has alerted of possible risk of high rate of deaths in the hands 6,753 fake health workers which it has uncovered if urgent attention is not taken.

This was announced by the state chairman of MHWUN, Alhaji Isyaku Sabo Tsafe in an interview with newsmen Tuesday who lamented that, there were many self acclaimed fake health workers who jump over the wall into the profession with only secondary school certificate, others with NCE, and another large number holding degree certificates on irrelevant disciplines that were not in any way related to health services.

Comrade Tsafe said, the qualified number of health workers in both primary and secondary health facilities in the state were just 1247 while “more than 8000 names are reflected on government payroll receiving the health workers implemented special salary structure”.

He decried that, out of the fabricated number of health workers only 1,247 personnel have obtained health related certificates, while over 6,753 have not even attended any health related disciplines as required.

“As health professionals union, one of our major responsibilities is to draw the attention of government at all levels to any issue affecting the health sector, and the health security of the society”, he said.

The chairman said his union has formally been complaining of these issues to both state and local governments, following which the state ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs set up a committee to conduct a verification exercise, to thresh out unqualified health workers.

Confirming the claim, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Muttaka Rini replied that, the state government has already constituted a committee which is burden with verification measures across the 14 local government councils of the state to fish all the fake medical personnel discovered.