Unity of Nigeria should be placed above selfish interest -Group

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The President, Peace Resolution Group, Comrade Ibeh Ikenna has said the unity of Nigeria as the most populous African country should be placed above selfish interest of an individual or group.

He made this assertion while speaking to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

Ibeh, condemned the agitation for Biafra state led by Nnamdi Kanu, saying that unity and oneness of Nigeria as a country should be the watchword of all Nigerians irrespective of their diverse.

He also called on the agitators to desist from such a call, saying that their call does not represent the voice of the downtrodden people of the South East people.

“Base on my investigation across the board shows that more than 70% of the Igbos are not in support of the agitation for Biafra State.

“The struggle for the liberation of the Igbos is capable of further polirising the country along ethnic nationalities”, he said.

Ibeh, who is a political scientist, explained that those behind such a call are ignorant of negative implication of such action.

“I have been to several states within and outside the Eastern part of the country such as Oyo, Ogun, Kano, Katsina,Gombe, Lagos, osun, Delta among other states I also discovered that the unity that can be the utmost factor for this struggle to see the light of the day is not there among the Igbos.

He therefore called Igbos to more united than ever and not to allow themselves to be used by anybody or group of individuals them been magnalised by the present administration.

“ During the 2015 elections most of our people failed to participate in the election with the hope that their preferred candidate will finally emerge, and today such limited thought has failed them and they are now blaming another man for their failed”, he explained.

He also urged Buhari led administration to ensuring that the issue of magnalisation is put under control in order to have a united Nigeria.