Untold story of a mother who delivered baby in a wheelbarrow

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

When a 35 year old housewife and mother of four, Esther Yakubu was in labour with her fifth child few months ago, she never knew she will live to tell her story about the ordeals faced by pregnant women in her community.

Esther spent two days inside her room in labour without any form of assistance from a health worker or Traditional Birth Attendant because there were known in the community.

Her husband, Mr Yakubu couldn’t take her to the community clinic because there were also no health workers to assist her deliver the baby.

There was also nobody in the village that owned a car to convey her to a nearby Primary Health Care in a nearby Malagun community which is about for kilometers from her community.

Her husband was left with no option than to use a wheelbarrow to carry her to the main road where he could probably get a car to take her to a clinic at Kagoro town, about five kilometers from their village.

The men in the community are used to carrying their pregnant women who are in labour on their shoulders or use wheelbarrows to take them to other health facilities in neighboring communities to deliver their babies.

But Esther couldn’t hold the pain as she delivered her baby boy before reaching the clinic on that very day.

“ The pain became too much for me to bear so I decided to push the baby out while in the wheelbarrow, “she said smiling.

She explained that it was a miracle to deliver the child safely in that condition because it was her first time of delivering a child on wheelbarrow.

According to her, other women were not as lucky as she was because many either die on the way to a clinic or while giving birth at home as a result of complications associated with their pregnancy.

It was gathered that most of the pregnant women in the village don’t attend antenatal.

Welcome to Madamai Community in Kagoro town of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state where pregnant women are transported in wheelbarrows to health facility to deliver their babies.

Kaura Local Government Area is located in Southern part of Kaduna State and is about 3 hours journey from the main Kaduna town.

The road to Madamai community was not users friendly because of its bad state. It was about a five minutes drive from the main road but car owners spend up to 20-25 minutes to reach the main community center.

The state of the road was said to have contributed immensely to the lost of lives of women in the area, particularly during childbirth.

Those who survived either delivered their babies in the bush or inside the wheelbarrows on their way to the clinic.

The road to Madamai was swampy and the community is located on a hill making it difficult for smaller vehicles to get to the area, especially in rainy season.

Peoples Daily gathered that the road usually get flooded during rainy season making it impossible for motorists to pass through.

“ We also don’t have a functioning clinic in this village, now women prefer to deliver their babies at home because the usually get into Labour at night.

“So taken them to another clinic in another community while in labour at night is a big challenge and risky . It means pushing them in a wheelbarrow or stretcher in the process some become very weak and we end up losing the mother or the child “ she said

The village Head, Galadima Bulus added that no doubt women in Madamai community are facing lot of challenges during childbirth.

He explained that the only clinic in the village was built by the people in the community because they didn’t know when the Local and state governments will provide them with one in the area.

“When we built the community clinic the government sent us two health workers to be assisting us. But they are always not available in the clinic to assist women during childbirth.

“They are not always in the clinic because they are not comfortable with our road especially during rainy season. They always complain there are no drugs to give to the people and pregnant women too are not allow to deliver babies in the clinic, “he said.

Andrew Lekwot another community leader lamented over the way women suffered during childbirth.

“We carry the women on our shoulders but because they are always not comfortable especially when in labour so we usually use stretcher or wheelbarrow to take them to clinic. It’s a risk we take to ensure they reach the PHC on time,” he said.

The community leaders therefore appealed to the government both at the Local and State levels to come to their aid by establishing a standard Primary Health Care in the area so as to protect their wives and children from dying.

It was discovered that majority of the death among pregnant women happen in remote communities where women have no access to health facilities during childbirth in the country.

Kaduna State is one of the states with high rates of maternal mortality in Northwest with 70 percent of women giving birth at home according to the state government.

The state Commissioner of Budget and Planning , Muhammad Sani who disclosed the percentage of pregnant women in the state that give birth in their houses added that, the government is significantly improving the Primary Health Care (PHC) system in the state to stop the ugly trend.

“What we have found out is that in Kaduna, we have about 70% of women

who are giving birth in their houses, in their own rooms, at the rural areas,” he said.

He explained further that the state is making significant investment in the PHCs and data management in order to save mothers that are dying during childbirth including issues of fistula and other social ills that affects young girls and women in the state.

Therefore, people of Madamai community, particularly women who still face challenges during childbirth awaits the day the state government establish a standard PHC in their community to save them and their children from dying.