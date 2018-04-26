Upload S/court rulings on website within seven days of delivery – CJN orders

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Nkanu Onnnoghen, has directed that all Supreme Court judgements and rulings be uploaded on the court’s website within seven days of delivery.

Onnoghen who is also the Chairman of the National Judicial Counsel (NJC) stated that the Comission and the other Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) agreed that some enlightenment judicial programmes be mounted and carried out in the print and electronic media.

This, according to him will reduced, if not eliminated the widespread perception of the judiciary as an efficient and corruption-ridden institution lacking integrity and efficiency.

The CJN made this known, speaking at the official unveiling of Apex Quarterly Magazine, the premier-in-house publication by the Nigerian Judiciary.

According to him, in line with the efforts to redeem the already battered image and to improve public perception of the judiciary by the Nigerian public, the magazine is a special effort to telling the world the true state of things in the Judiciary.

He added that the 64- paged publication, will like all literature, chronicle events of the Judiciary of this era for posterity.

Onnoghen maintained that cautiously opening up the Judiciary to the public helps to change the wrong perception people have of the activities of the court and incidents of tumour, fake news, false allegations and petitions.

He further reiterated the need to do less damage control and more of pro-active dissemination of information.

“I have always insisted, we must be in absolute control of our institutions and court as well as what information we put in the public domain to ensure that we do less of damage control and more of pro-active dissemination of information.

“I directed the Chief Registrar if the Supreme Court to reconstitute the court’s website management committee to ensure, among other things, that chambers sitting are uploaded on the site not later than 24 hours after every sitting on Wednesday.

“In the same vein, I have directed that all judgements and decisions of the court should be uploaded on the website within seven days of delivery,” CJN said.

On her part, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, expressed satisfaction that the magazine would provide an effective medium through which the Judiciary leadership would engage and communicate with legal practitioner and the general public in a manner that is open and transparent.