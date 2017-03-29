US salutes Nigerian Technovation Champions, pledges more support

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mr. W. Stuart Symington has praised the Nigerian winners of the 2015 Technovation Challenge.

While pledging the embassy’s support in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, he noted that determination and hard work made the four girls won the competition that was keenly contested by people from other nations of the world.

Ambassador Symington said this yesterday in Abuja in his opening remarks at the screening of the American Film Showcase documentary “Code Girl.” The film features the story of five Nigerian girls who won the Technovation challenge in 2015.

According to him, “The screening reinforces the U.S. Mission’s support for increased participation by Nigeria’s youth, especially women and girls, in fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)”.

Symington who praised the ingenuity and determination of the Nigerian winners, pointed out that the four girls and their mentor, Team Charis, were up and doing which made them to come out victorious.

Continuing, he said the Nigerian team’s achievement at the Technovation competition is a clear example of what young Nigerians can accomplish with proper mentoring, determination and team spirit.

“These young women won this competition not only because they had a great idea, which applied as the judges say, to the whole world, but because they worked together like a team,” Ambassador Symington remarked.

Speaking also, the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Belima Wakamma who was represented by Mrs Rugbere urged the girls to always believe in themselves to enable them achieve their aims and objectives towards making the nation great again through technology innovation.

She informed that the ministry has the sole responsibility of drawing up policies on science and technology as they concern the socio-economic development of the nation.

She stressed the need for them to take their studies seriously to enable them become successful scientists in future that will change the story of our present situation to a better one.

The documentary “Code Girl,” which was screened yesterday in Abuja witnessed a large audience of school girls, technology professionals and senior officials from the Ministries of Science and Technology, as well as Education.

It could be recalled that out of nearly 400 applications submitted for the 2015 Technovation Challenge from 28 countries, the six semifinalists came from four countries: Brazil, India, Nigeria and the USA.

Team Charis won the High School Division of the World Pitch Competition with their mobile application idea, Discardious. Discardious is a mobile app that tackles the problem of waste disposal. It is an android application that enables communities to discard their waste effectively and at a low cost.