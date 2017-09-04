Use recovered looted funds to settle ASUU, lawmaker urges FG

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The money recovered from the looters should be use to settle members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) who are presently on strike, the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Upper Chamber, Shehu Sani has advised the Federal Government.

He gave the advise at a Media interaction with journalists in Kaduna yesterday.

He said the money recovered from former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison Madueke alone can be used to solve their problem and that should be done.

According to him, ASUU has been deceived since 1992 by different governments sitting with them without actually addressing the fundamental issues facing the university.

“So it is very easy to do. Use the monies recovered from loots and equip the public education and that will settle it.

“ We cannot continue to toy with future of our children with very deceptive agreement.

“I as a person, I’m 100 percent with ASUU and I supported their strike and they should continue with their strike until the FG meet their demands.

“If they don’t strike what would they have done to press for their demand of a trade union? Would they have carried arms?

“So, peaceful strike is allowed in democracy and I think the Federal Government should do something about it very quickly.

“This problem was inherited byBuhari’s administration but it must solve it.

“And unless we have a law where people in public offices must have their wards in public schools, Nigeria public schools will continue to be a mockery.

“Why should we have a law that says a public officeholder cannot own a foreign account. And we don’t have a law that says your wards must attend public school within the country, these are questions we need to provide answers to,” he said