Utomi tasks youth on service to fatherland

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

A professor of political economy, Prof. Pat Utomi, has tasked Nigerian youths to dedicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He challenged them to work together to identify the nation’s problems and proffer lasting solutions in order to secure their future.

He assured that a merit-driven system would encourage sustainable investment in the country.

Utomi spoke at an event tagged: “Discover Me,” which was organised by the Simply Worship International Ministry in Benin, Edo State.

According to him, “young Nigerians should be looking at ideas that will make that future one in which they can be competitive with anybody on planet earth.

“They should be looking at people whose track records show a commitment to service, a commitment to thinking very clearly about things and not allowing themselves to be sucked into a one-bag-of-rice kind of basis for making decisions”, he said.

“We must, as a people, collectively recognise some problems we have as a country and work together to solve them and not reducing them (because) that is what makes it easy for the bad people to get away with it.

He said the younger generation must resist the temptation to allow their political decisions to be determined by unscrupulous politicians.

The Senior Pastor of SWIM, Rev. David Atenaga, explained that the event was held to inspire the youths to realise their essence in life and enable them to live purpose-driven lives.

Atenaga said: “It is not so much about government; it is about us. If a man finds his purpose, he can actually make the most of life from wherever he is. True greatness or wealth in life is created only when you solve problems.”