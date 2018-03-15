Varsities non-academic staff suspend 3 months strike

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Respite has come for university students across the country as the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities have suspended their three months and ten days old strike.

The suspension was announced yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja by the national chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the three unions, Samson Ugwoke. fter signing a memorandum addressing the grievances by the affected Unions.

The unions are NASU, SSANU, and NAAT. Ugwoke said members of the three unions have been directed to resume on March 15, 2018.

He however, threatened that, “We shall not hesitate to resume the strike if government reneges on the agreements reached or delays in any aspects.”

Recall that the workers commenced the strike on December 4, 2017.