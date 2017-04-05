WAEC exams papers safe after fire — Official

Share This





















The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has confirmed that computers, vital documents and 10 offices of the control department were destroyed by Tuesday’s fire at its Kaduna zonal office.

The council, however, said examination papers were not affected by the inferno, which erupted at about 9.50 a.m.

Fidelis Gayan, deputy zonal coordinator in charge of Kaduna office, told journalists that he was at the office when the incident occurred, and that no casualty was recorded.

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Mr. Gayan told the News Agency of Nigeria that the fire probably started from an electrical spark or fault.

“We are running on generator. When they restored electricity, we saw smoke all over the place,” he said.

“We are grateful that no life was lost because most of our staff members were out to their various examination centres.’’

He said that the incident will not affect the ongoing examination because the question papers were safe.