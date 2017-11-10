We can’t be intimidated, labour tells El – Rufai

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Kaduna state Council has said that kaduna state government has resorted to crude propaganda and diversionary tactics by trying to depict rally organized and attended by the leadership of the entire labour movement in Nigeria as an agitation by 21, 000 unqualified teachers.

A statement issued and signed by the state Chairman comrade Adamu Ango, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday ,stated that it’ll never be intimated and will indeed continue to play its historical role of the conscience of society and protector of workers’ rights using all means available to it within the confines of the law.

“Our attention has been drawn to the contents of press briefing by Adamu Mansur, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Kaduna dated 8th November, 2017 and we react to same as follows: That, the Kaduna State Government as usual, instead of addressing the core issues relative to the impasse between it and the Labour Movement has resorted to crude propaganda and diversionary tactics by trying to depict a rally organized and attended by the leadership of the entire Labour Movement in Nigeria as an agitation by 21,000 unqualified teachers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rally held in Kaduna on 8h November 2017, was peaceful and same was held in exercise of our members constitutional rights guaranteed under, Section 35(1),39(1) and 40 of the 1999 Constitution,” NLC said.

It said that, the attempt by the Kaduna state government to sack 21,000 teachers in the public schools of is in public domain and therefore, the of the pupils in public schools of coming out to demonstrate on the streets was not orchestrated by the Labour Movement.

The NLC stated; “We hereby affirm in unmistakable terms, that the Labour Movement

will never be intimated and it will indeed continue to play its historical role of the conscience of society and protector of workers’ rights using all means available to it within the confines of the labour.