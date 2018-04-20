We did not receive any relief materials from NEMA -Gov Gaidam

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma and Christiana Ekpan

The government of Yobe State has informed the House of Representatives that it has not received any relief items from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) since the current Director General Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja took over, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has said.

Speaking at the continuation of the investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Emergency Disaster Preparedness on Thursday, Governor Gaidam who was represented by the State Commissioner of Education Alhaji Ibrahim Lamin, said the only donations received by Yobe State came from private organisations even though the state is one of the worst hit by years of insurgency.

Alhaji Mohammed Lamin was accompanied by the commissioner of Justice and the permanent secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency.

“Yobe has not received any correspondent or relief material from the NEMA since the assumption of the current director general,” he stated.

The director general, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, however, said that relief items were moved and distributed but couldn’t say who were the beneficiaries, who took delivery and could not provide documents validating his claim.

The committee, thereafter, directed the DG to furnish it with detailed information on who received the items, where and when during its next sitting on Tuesday next week.

In a related issue, after due consideration of submissions made by the representatives of Head of Service and the EFCC, the lawmakers have again directed the DG to lift the suspension of the six members of staff of NEMA, based on the fact that the suspended persons were not given fair hearing before action was taken against them, a breach of their rights to be presumed innocent before proven guilty.

They also added that the provision of the Constitution is superior to any other subsidiary law, meaning that the Civil Service Rules is not the final authority when it comes to rights of Nigerians.