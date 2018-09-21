We have benefited more from defections -Ganduje

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the ruling All Progressives Congress has gained more from what he described as ‘nomadic politicians’ into it fold than the few that left the party recently.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the governor assured that the exit of former Kano state governor and Senator representing Kano central Rabiu Musa Kwankwatso has been naturalised with the entry of anothe former governor of the state Ibrahim Shakarau.

Ganduje, who had undergone governorship screening by the panel described his experience as the easiest because he has no challenger.

“The screening went on successfully but you know the number of governors that took turn to undergo the screening. My own took less than 3 minutes then I bowed and left because I have no challenger in APC governorship primary in Kano state.”

When asked for his comment on the spate of defection in Kano state APC of the recent, he said: “ it is the opposite, meaning many more politicians are coming to APC. I know that they are nirmadic politicians but and we have gained more from nomadic politicians than we initially suffered from.

When specifically mentioned the exit of the former Kano dtate governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, governor Ganduje simply also asked: “And the coming of Shekarau.”

Also Speaking in an interview with journalists at the venue of the screening, Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari expressed his support for the use of indirect method of primary.

Yari who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum defended his colleagues who have opted for the indirect primaries, saying that the governors are mostly on ground and will easily adapt to any of the options for primary election.