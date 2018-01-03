We’ll complete all devt projects in 2018 – Ganduje

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano state government has expressed determination to complete all the ongoing developmental projects in the state in 2018.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, at a press conference to highlight the achievements of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in 2017, restated commitment of the government to complete the projects it inherited from the immediate past administration and the ones it initiated.

According to Garba, the incumbent administration had completed many projects in 2017, promising that the government would also complete the remaining ones in the year New Year.

Highlighting some of the completed projects in 2017, Garba said the Ganduje administration completed a dual-carriage CBN Quarters Road which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosing that the road was constructed at a cost of N713,682,997.27.

He added that, the present administration had also completed the Fanshekara Underpass Bridge, which was also commissioned by Buhari during his 2-day working visit, adding that the project was executed at the rate of N1,125,413,808.25.

He further said that the ongoing Rural Access Mobility Projects, which was initiated by the current administration to ease movement between rural areas, had reached about 98% completion stage, adding that it was about 95% and 97% completion level in some areas and would be completed in the next 3 weeks.

He also said that the Ganduje administration was determined to complete other giant projects, such as the Kofar Ruwa Underpass Way, the Overhead Bridge along Murtala Muhammad way, as well as the Skills Acquisition Centre, among others, in 2018, saying “the Murtala Muhammad Way Bridge has reached 70% completion stage. “

“You can see that despite the challenges, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has executed numerous projects that time will not permit me to mention all of them. But, you are all witness that this administration is doing well in infrastructural projects, including those that we have inherited.

“This 2018 budget is purposely the budget of project completion. We have completed so many projects last year, we are also determined to complete the remaining ones this year, because, this year will be a year of election preparations.

“We will do everything possible to complete the ongoing projects, especially the giant ones,” he said

The commissioner also revealed that the state’s Hydro Power Treatment Plant, which was initiated by the immediate past administration, would be completed by the Ganduje administration.

He further revealed that the power project involved construction and evacuation of the energy, adding that the current government had completed the construction work and initiated the evacuation stage.

He, however, called on the media and general public to continue supporting the Ganduje administration on its resolve to take the state to the promised land.