We’ll negotiate with ASUU on strike -FG

By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has admitted that it defaulted in agreements it entered into with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the government regretted its inability to meet up with the pact it had with the university teachers in the past.

He however faulted the ASUU for embarking on a strike without following the due process.

The minister also assured that the government would engage the striking university lecturers in negotiation for them to call off the strike.

He outlined certain areas where the government agreed with the ASUU but insisted that their request for exemption from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy would not be granted.

“I hope I will be meeting them later today (Wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday) and am sure we will be able to reach some agreement so that the strike will be called off as soon as possible.

“I am sure you are aware of the issues we agreed on. There is the issue of re-negotiation which is the only one they agreed government has done what it promised because we set up the re-negotiation team and negotiation is already ongoing.

“There is the issue of Earned Allowances and I think because of some miscommunication what we promised could not be done. But am assuring ASUU and the whole nation that this is going to be done.

“There is the issue of registration for Nigerian Universities Pension Commission. I think that one there are few issues that need to be sorted out with the Nigerian Pension Commission. I believe there will be no problem with that.

“The issue of their staff school which I think the court has given them verdict to go ahead with. They have requested that they should be allowed to stay off TSA and I think government will not do this. But there are some peculiar funds in the university like endowment which are monies kept and all the interest they generate, prizes and so on are given.

“Government will exempt that one only but universities is part of the peculiarities. They just must log on. I hope later on when I meet them today (yesterday) there will be total agreement.”

Asked why the government failed to honour its agreement with ASUU on Earned Allowances, he said “There was communication differences which stalled the earned allowances, they have been paid N30billion, the problem actually arose because they were not able to account for the N30billion and we said we will only give them the balance if they are able to account for it and the balance is N23billion, the total is N53billion and government has the money to pay.”

Reminded that he once supported ASUU strike in the past, Adamu said “That is still my view. I believe ASUU is composed of patriotic people, very responsible.”