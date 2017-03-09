We’re committed to security, welfare of women, says Osinbajo

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the security and welfare of women anywhere in the country.

The Acting President gave this assurance in a statement made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day in Abuja yesterday.

Osinbajo appreciated the very valuable work done, and roles played by women in country over the years since the struggle for independence.

He said “We acknowledge and value the contributions women are making to national development. They do this daily working within and outside the home as well as in public life. Indeed they sometimes are the sole providers for their families.

“To strengthen the economic capacity of Nigerian women, President Muhammadu Buhari personally ensured that the sum of N1.6B was set aside for the National Women’s Empowerment Fund – the Jarin Mata fund.

“This administration also established, as part of its Social Investment Programme, the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) which provides interest-free soft loans to artisans and traders. At the moment, 60% of beneficiaries under the GEEP programme are women.

“While we have made some progress over the years connecting women and girls with opportunities, there is still so much more to do. We must strive to use our laws, cultural and religious institutions as well as our resources to empower women, give them opportunity, and protect their rights to a safe, healthy, stable life in our country.

This administration remains committed to ensuring the protection of all women including from all forms of gender-based violence especially those living in parts of our country where the security situation is difficult and living conditions are challenging. We are determined that Nigerian women will live to fulfill their aspirations in a peaceful and prosperous country."