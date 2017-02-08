We’re focused on improving economy, Osinbajo assures

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was focused of improving the nation’s economy.

Osinbajo, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday, also commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men on the way they handled the protests and rallies held against and for government on Monday in Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos.

He gave the assurance that the current hardship being faced by the people would soon be over.

Osinbajo wrote “I commend the IG and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

“We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.

“Cabinet Ministers have gone round 8 States so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited.

With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.”