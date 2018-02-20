We’re in compliance with servicom rules – Rights Commission

Share This





















By Albert Akota Abuja

The National Human Right Commission has said it is fully in compliance with the rules and regulation of Servicom.

The Ag Executive Secretary of the Commission, Oti Ovrawrrah made this known yesterday in Abuja during a sanitization programme and validation of the commission service.

She added that the commission has been discharging its statutory function of promoting, protecting and enforcing the rights of Nigerians and peoples living in Nigeria by bring servicom into the front burner.

According to her, servicom effective service delivery cannot be over emphasized and the nexus between rights commission and servicom are both geared towards improving services in the country.

She noted that in line with the federal government directives to MDAs on the published organization service chapter for information and guidance of the public, the commission has come up with access time lines, communication service entitlement, rights and obligation to all the commission’s clients

She further said that, it has defined the commission’s relationship with stakeholders as well as proving information on the commission’s feedback.