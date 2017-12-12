We’ve detained 17 herdsmen over anti grazing law breaches – Gov Ortom

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has given indication that 17 herdsmen have been detained in Benue state for allegedly violating the anti grazing law recently passed into law in the state.

Governor Ortom was fielding questions at a session with newsmen in Abuja.

He said the state is determined to execute the law banning open grazing in the state, and that those who have violated the law are being punished accordingly. He said the 17 herdsmen in detention will be charged in accordance with the law.

He said four herdsmen accused of shooting indiscriminately were arraigned in the court and are being kept in prison pending determination of the case.

He said also that three youth who are indigenes of the state accused of violating some herdsmen have been arrested and put in custody.

Benue state, he said embraces all tribes in pursuit of their legitimate businesses, but that the state will not tolerate any threat to peace being enjoyed since the passage of the anti grazing law.

Ortom observed that the best approach to cattle rearing is the ranching system popular in countries like Tanzania and Kenya which Benue has copied from, and advised anybody who wants to practice the open grazing to look elsewhere.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari, himself a Fulani man who was pictured overseeing his herd of cattle in his ranch.