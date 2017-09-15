WFI partners lawmakers on implementation of NSPAN

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Women Friendly Initiative (WFI) on Thursday parley with the legislative arm of Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the implementation of National Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition (NSPAN).

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the legislative arm of the Area Council, the programme manager in charge of WFI, Dr Gabriel Vera, pleaded with the legislators to deem it necessary to spell out budget line for nutrition in 2018 budget.

He told the gathering that the activities of WFI focused on the lives of less privileged, widows, widowers, mentally challenged, girl child education and handicapped among others in the society.

Vera, however, revealed that WFI has offices in Kaduna, FCT, Edo and Lagos which was charged to take the activities of the organization to the next level there.

Also speaking, the Head of Department Health in Gwagwalada Area Council, Dr Adeyemi Adeniran, charged the administration of the Area Council to support the implementation of NSPAN holistically in the interest of generation yet unborn.

Responding, the speaker of the legislative arm of the council, Hon. Caleb Yakubu, assured the leadership of WFI that the nutrition would be considered in 2018 budget.