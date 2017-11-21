Where Nigeria’ll be in next 6 years under Buhari – Masari

Share This





















•As Katsina PDP elders want Atiku back to party

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will in the next six years transform all sectors of the country to lay a solid foundation for its greatness and securing the future.

Masari who gave the assurance yesterday in Katsina while receiving defectors to the All Progressives Congress, APC from Safana local government, stressed that all the steps now taken by the president are for the common good of the country.

He said, “the president met a country on the verge of collapse. It was part of his patriotic zeal that he took measures that saved the country, re-focus and re-direct its development for a better and prosperous Nigeria”.

The governor further stated that the emphasis given to agriculture by the Buhari administration was the only way to save the mono-cultural nature of its economy that defended largely on oil earnings that is no longer reliable.

He warned that in the next 20 years oil would no longer be relevant in the world market as according to him the technological world was thinking beyond oil as a source of powering machines.

“In some advanced countries they are now using electricity to power their cars. In these countries you will just go to an electric power station power your car within 30 minutes and continue to drive it for two to three days” he added.

The governor disclosed that what he met on ground in Katsina in 2015 was frightening a situation he likened with naked stealing, where he said monies collected by the immediate past administration in the state were not positively spent.

Masari said, “ the immediate past administration in the state got so much money that were not properly utilized. Had it been they used these monies properly we will not be here talking about the problems of roads, health, water or security”.

Earlier, the leader of the defectors, Alhaji Yawale Safana stressed that it was the wonderful work of the governor within the last two years that attracted them to dumped their former parties and joined the APC.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Elders Consultative Forum, Katsina state chapter has called on former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to return back to the party to save it from imminent collapse.

The Chairman of the Elders Forum, Alhaji Hussaini Dembo Ingawa who stated this during the elder’s visit to the PDP state secretariat in Katsina state, stressed that the former vice-president must heed their call to boost the fortune of the party across the country.

He added, “The forum wishes to appreciate the historical fact that the Wazirin Adamawa has made varied indelible contributions to the foundation and development of the PDP and indeed that of democratic politics in Nigeria for decades”.

The elders further stressed that the return of Atiku Abubakar would enrich the party with his versatile political experiences, political humility, philanthropic disposition, international exposure and bridge building powers.

Ingawa similarly argued that Atiku as a political son of Katsina would surely heed to their humble call to accept their demand, calling on all PDP youth and elders to prepare to receive whom he called “ a political strategist of our time”.

Receiving the forum, PDP Katsina state chapter chairman, Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri thanked the elders for their initiatives in taking steps that would re-position the party and democracy in the country.

He assured that the PDP would accept the former vice- president with an open hand back to the house he assisted in building, adding that PDP was always ready to accept back its heavyweights who left the party due to one reason or the other.