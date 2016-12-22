Whistle-blowers to get 5 percent of loot-FG

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

In order to further bolster its war against corruption, the federal government has commenced a whistle-blowing policy aimed at increasing the exposure of financial and other related crimes.

Briefing State House Corespondents yesterday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who briefed alongside her counterparts in power, works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the Federal Government has approved payment of not more than five per cent of recovered loot to any successful whistle blower, who exposes corruption by providing relevant information leading to the recovery of the funds.

She explained that the policy was to strengthen the government fight against financial crimes and corruption and increase the level of public confidence in public entities.

Adeosun said the policy will “Enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public funds; Improve Nigeria’s Open Government Ranking and Ease of Doing Business Indicators; and Recovery of public funds that can be deployed to finance Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.”

She described the policy as a programme designed to encourage anyone with information about a violation, misconduct or improper activity that impacts negatively on the Nigerian people and Government to report it.

Adeosun described a whistle-blower as “any person who voluntarily discloses information in good faith about a possible misconduct or violation that has occurred, is on-going, or is about to occur.”

She said that a whistle blowing portal where information would be dropped would be opened and checked.

She added that such information that could be submitted include those relating to mismanagement or misappropriation of public funds and assets (e.g. properties and vehicles); financial malpractice or fraud; Collecting / soliciting bribes and Corruption.

Others are diversion of revenues; fraudulent and unapproved payments; splitting of contracts and procurement fraud (kickbacks and over-invoicing etc.).

The minister however stressed that the program does not cover to personal matters concerning private contracts or agreements.

She added that a whistleblower’s identity would be treated as confidential but where he chooses to be anonymous, his identity would be blurred.

Those expected to use the whistle blowing portal include anybody with the required information including but not limited to: Internal stakeholders e.g. Government employees; Inter-Government stakeholders e.g. Government agencies; Institutional stakeholders; and all members of the public.

On whether a whistleblower would be protected by the authorities, Adeosun said “Yes. If you whistle blow in public-spirit and in good faith, you will be protected.

If you feel that you have been treated badly because of your report, you can file a formal complaint. If you have suffered harassment, intimidation or victimization for sharing your concerns, restitution will be made for any loss suffered.”

On how the information provided would be treated, she said “The information you provide will be reviewed and analysed to determine whether or not to open an investigation on the matter. Investigations will be confidential, objective and speedy.”

If the information so provided borders on criminality, she said “That has been considered. It will be referred to the relevant agencies; Police, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) or Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

Individuals or corporate entities found guilty would be sanctioned and risked referral to anti-corruption agencies for possible prosecution and blacklisted from working with or doing business with the Government.

Asked whether whistleblower would be entitled to financial reward, she said “It depends. If there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided, the whistleblower may be entitled to anywhere between 2.5% (Minimum) and 5.0% (Maximum) of the total amount recovered.

You must have provided the Government with information it does not already have and could not otherwise obtain from any other publicly available source to the Government.”

On safeguard against false or malicious claims, she said “Yes. A first level review will always be carried out to determine credibility and sufficiency of information received. If you report false or misleading information, it will be referred to the enforcement agents for investigation and possible prosecution.”