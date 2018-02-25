Why Boko Haram abducts girls -Priest
The outgoing Parish Priest of Saint Francis Catholic Church Kaduna,
Reverend Father Peter Okolo has said the kidnapping of girls from
secondary schools in Nigeria by the terrorist group, Boko Haram is a
strategy to procreate more followers.
He stated this during a sendoff ceremony held in his honour in Kaduna
Today, advised the Federal Government not to relent in its fight
against the insurgents..
According to him, the invasion of Chibok Secondary School in 2014 and
recently Dapachi Girls College in Yobe state is not accidental but
we’ll planned operation.
The clergy added that the recent operation by the Nigeria military has
ensured that some women in the group camp were set free and the
terrorists did not take it easy.
“They invaded the school and took away one hundred and five girls .I
and you know that these girls will be forcefully married by the
members of the group.
“Children born from this marriage became Boko Haram and that means
even when their fathers are killed they will grow up to continue the
fight .God help Nigeria,” He said
Father Okolo expressed dismay that the latest abduction is happening
under a president who is a retired General who know everything about
warfare and should have security report of the attack.
“This abduction is a further reminder that we should not allow the
education of our children to be threatened anywhere in Nigeria which
is the ultimate goal of the boko haram.
“The federal government must rise to the occasion and protect all
schools from this criminals that does not mean well for our nation,”
it stated.
In moving forward, I advised the federal government to provide
adequate security in all schools across the nation in other to avoid
this national embarrassment in the future and develop a new strategy
in tackling this latest schemes of this elements.
“Security is everybody’s business, therefore we appeal to Nigerians to
assist our men and women in the service of protecting us useful
information that can lead to the rescue of this innocent students,” He
explained
Speaking on what he wants to be remember for in saint Francis parish
he said in his six years in charge he inculcated the spirit of one
family in the Church.