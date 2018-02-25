Why Boko Haram abducts girls -Priest

Share This























The outgoing Parish Priest of Saint Francis Catholic Church Kaduna,

Reverend Father Peter Okolo has said the kidnapping of girls from

secondary schools in Nigeria by the terrorist group, Boko Haram is a

strategy to procreate more followers.

He stated this during a sendoff ceremony held in his honour in Kaduna

Today, advised the Federal Government not to relent in its fight

against the insurgents..

According to him, the invasion of Chibok Secondary School in 2014 and

recently Dapachi Girls College in Yobe state is not accidental but

we’ll planned operation.

The clergy added that the recent operation by the Nigeria military has

ensured that some women in the group camp were set free and the

terrorists did not take it easy.

“They invaded the school and took away one hundred and five girls .I

and you know that these girls will be forcefully married by the

members of the group.

“Children born from this marriage became Boko Haram and that means

even when their fathers are killed they will grow up to continue the

fight .God help Nigeria,” He said

Father Okolo expressed dismay that the latest abduction is happening

under a president who is a retired General who know everything about

warfare and should have security report of the attack.

“This abduction is a further reminder that we should not allow the

education of our children to be threatened anywhere in Nigeria which

is the ultimate goal of the boko haram.

“The federal government must rise to the occasion and protect all

schools from this criminals that does not mean well for our nation,”

it stated.

In moving forward, I advised the federal government to provide

adequate security in all schools across the nation in other to avoid

this national embarrassment in the future and develop a new strategy

in tackling this latest schemes of this elements.

“Security is everybody’s business, therefore we appeal to Nigerians to

assist our men and women in the service of protecting us useful

information that can lead to the rescue of this innocent students,” He

explained

Speaking on what he wants to be remember for in saint Francis parish

he said in his six years in charge he inculcated the spirit of one

family in the Church.