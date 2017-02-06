Why Buhari extended vacation – Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his medical vacation in London.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President had consequently written the National Assembly (NASS) to that effect.

The statement, however, did not state when the President will return but there is the probability that such would be indicated in the letter to the National Assembly.

The short statement by Adesina read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”

The President had earlier written the National Assembly intimating the lawmakers of his decision to proceed on a 10 day vacation in the United Kingdom.

In the letter, he had told the lawmakers that he would be resuming duty today, February 6th.