Why Buhari won’t resign-Presidency

•Says protesters not in tune with constitution

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would not resign his position as the President of the country, contrary to demands made by a group of protesters in Abuja yesterday.

Asked for a reaction to the call by the protesters on the President to resign his appointment having stayed out of the country for over ninety days attending to his health in London, United Kingdom, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said those making such calls were ignorant of the provisions of the nation’s constitution on the matter.

Shehu said those protesters were only exercising their democratic freedom by embarking on peaceful protests but over stepped their bounds by calling for Buhari’s resignation.

He said “They are exercising their rights in line with the constitution of this country. Of what use, or value is a democracy in which citizens cannot embark on peaceful protests? So, we respect their right to convene or undertake peaceful protest.

“On the second issue whether the President should resign or disclose or whatever, I think they are stepping outside the laws of this country. Anyone conversant with the constitution of this country will have noticed or seen that Mr President has complied 100 percent with the requirements of the constitution of this country. He has handed over power to the Vice President relying on the constitution and the Vice President is carrying out with the affairs of this country. He is undertaking activities of government in line with the constitution in a way that the President himself has given words of commendation. So, the president has not breached any law. What he has done is perfectly in line with the constitution of this country and people are looking for things to say. I think they should do their research very well.”

A self-acclaimed area father, Charly Boy, and members of #OurMumuDonDo movement# staged a protest at the entrance of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday calling for the resignation or immediate return of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom for a medical checkup for over 90 days.