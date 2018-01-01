Why Dasuki, El-zakzaky still in detention – Malami

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

The Anthony General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has explained the reason behind the continued detention of the former Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and the Shi’a group leader , Sheik Ibrahim El-zakzaky despite the order given by the court for their release .

Malami who spoke over the weekend on the Hausa Service of the BBC monitored in Jos argued that, “ although the court has given order for their release but the complainant has every constitutional right to appeal its case to next court with hope that the next court could upturn the last judgement.

“ The FG has not defiled the court order in this regard but that it has the right to appeal to the next court to seek for further verdict on the cases against Dasuki and and El-zakzaky.”

Asked whether if eventually the Appeal Court granted them bail , will the Federal Government release them? Malami responded that if they are taken to Supreme Court and found not guilty, the government would release them but that for now there is no fixed day for their release.

When asked to explain the rationale behind the delay on the utilization of the recovered looted funds, he said, “ for the proper utilization of recovered looted funds, certain protocols have to be followed to avoid breaching due process.”

Malami further explained that, the recovered money must be taken to the parliament for approval and appropriation, adding that part of the recovered funds would be used to finance part of the 2018 budget.