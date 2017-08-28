Why detractors are after Buhari’s CoS, Abba Kyari – Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The presidency has said that, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari’s shrewdness and anti-corruption stance was at the heart of grand plots by his detractors to pull him down.

Reacting to a recent newspapers report, (not Peoples Daily), which alleged that a cabal around Buhari has sidelined the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in the scheme of things barely one week after the return of the President from medical trip in the United Kingdom (UK), Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the campaign was not only to discredit Kyari, but to cast aspersions on the person of the President.

Shehu, who denied the allegation insisted that Osinbajo has been part and parcel of Buhari’s administration.

He said the Chief of Staff, being the head of Buhari’s personal staff, rallied support for the Vice President while he was acting president when his boss was away on medical trip for over 100 days in London.

Giving reasons for criticisms against the Kyari, Shehu said “If I can speculate on the matter, I will say that the problem Malam Abba Kyari has with most people is that he, like the President he serves, will not throw money at people in order to please them.

As COS, Malam has refused to keep cash imprest and has turned down a monthly grant of N200 million customarily given to the office. This is money freely spent because they were not required to account for what they did with it.”

He asked any newsman with questions to approach any of the media aides in the Presidency for answers instead of resulting in speculative stories that could distract the Buhari’s administration.

“Journalists with questions to ask concerning the President and the Villa administration are please welcome approach both the Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, Laolu Akande or myself. Where we don’t have your answers, we are ready to obtain as much as we can, the correct responses to your enquiry,” he said.