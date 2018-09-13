Why direct primaries is not practicable in Borno -Gov. Shettima

Share This





















Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, says it will be difficult to conduct direct primaries in the state because of its peculiar security situation.

Mr Shettima, in an interview with journalists in Abuja Wednesday, said since the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has provisions for direct and indirect primaries, every state should adopt the option suitable to it based on its peculiarities.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of APC recently adopted direct primaries for all elective offices.

The governor said that in the U.S from which Nigeria borrowed the presidential system, states of Delaware, Florida, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey and Illinois conducted closed primaries, while Alabama, Arizona and some of others in the southern part of the country conducted open primaries.

“So, we are a nation of diversity; and our diversity should be our source of strength,” the governor said.

“The constitution of the party provides for direct, indirect and consensus, so there is no cause for alarm; depending on the peculiarities of particular location, they will choose the option that is best for them.

“Like in Borno, direct primaries is desirable but is not practicable; we have challenges; so why do we have to go the whole hog of imposing an untenable system on our people and main election is coming.’’

Speaking on the 19 governorship aspirants in the state, Mr Shettima said that it was the “beauty of democracy”.

He said there would be a level-playing field for people to exercise their rights.

According to Mr Shettima, it is when people are suppressed from expressing their fundamental rights of choice that problems erupt.

He said he was at the presidential villa for consultation on the security situation in his state.

Mr Shettima said that in comparison with what it was four years ago, there was an improvement in security situation.

“Being optimists, we believe that things will change for the better in the coming weeks.

“Four years ago, 22 Local Government Areas were under the occupation of Boko Haram.

“So, whatever anybody might say, I think we have to give some credit to President Muhammadu Buhari administration for securing the lives and property of the citizens,” he said.

“No doubt, we have challenges; but then you have to think of the past to judge the present in order to forecast the future.

“There has been remarkable improvement and I believe that if tempo is sustained, we shall have an enduring peace in the region very soon,’’ he said.(NAN)