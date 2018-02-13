Why farmers, herders clashes persist, by Akpabio

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the crisis between the Fulani herdsmen and farmers was because the grazing routs across the country has been overtaken by development and population growth.

Speaking to journalists yesterday after the second day of the Senate Security Summit held in the NAF Conference Center in Abuja, Akpabio said that the tradition of nomadic cattle rearing is no longer practicable.

He said that the security challenges facing the country can only be resolved through state police, explaining that schools and hospitals, including private residences, have been built on most of the cattle grazing routs.

To this end, he said there is need to provide a package in the form of ranching in which all the basic facilities like water, farm houses, roads, light and other amenities will be made available to enable the cattle rearers settle one place for their business.

He emphasized the need to amend the constitution to move police from exclusive list to the concurrent lists so that states who can afford it can establish state police.

Speaking also to journalists, senator Adamu Aliero, raised concern over the ability some states who cannot pay salary to their civil servants to afford state police, saying capacity has to be critically considered by the senate before a legislation can be made regarding state police.

Speaking further, he lamented the security breaches in Benue, Taraba, and other states, saying that the senate convened the security summit to find a lasting solution to the issues.

Besides, Victor Umeh said there is need for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to listen to the cries of marginalization being made by some geo political zones, warning that the issues of marginalization in local government and state creation against the South East has not been addressed.