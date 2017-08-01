Why farmers, herdsmen clashes persist- Expert

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

Lack of observance to the demarcated grazing routes and encroachment by both herdsmen and farmers have been identified as a major cause of the continued clashes between the duo (farmers/herdsmen) for decades in the country.

A former Director of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture,Dr. Hamman Walia made the observation in an interview with journalists in Yola Monday stressing that the Federal Government has a total of 2.25 million hectares of grazing reserves in 21 states since 2013.

Walia, who retired as Coordinator, National Livestock Development Project, North East Zone, said that, the reserves were gazetted by the government advising that, the government should utilise the reserves properly to end the recurring conflicts between farmers and herdsmen.

“The National Livestock Development Project under Federal Ministry of Agriculture from 1974 to 2013, has gazetted about 2.25 million hectares of land for the purpose of grazing reserves in 21 states and Abuja.

“The present Minister of Agriculture, Mr Audu Ogbeh seems not to understand about the development, because the land is already in existence and was legally acquired and gazetted by the federal government.”

Walia said the reserves are located in the 19 northern states and in Ogun and Oyo as well as Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the ministry has the documents and all the states have knowledge of the development noting that livestock production in the country has been left largely in the hands of pastoralists.

“However, in recent years, it has become increasingly apparent that the traditional pastoral mode of production has gradually been influenced by the changing nature of the political, socioeconomic, and biological environment.