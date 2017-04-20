Why FEC couldn’t hold yesterday -Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that it could not hold the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday because of the long Easter holidays.

Reacting to inquests from newsmen as to why the meeting being chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari with his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, and ministers as members could not hold, Senior Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, explained that there was no time for the Council Secretariat to circulate memos to ministers since they officially resumed duty on Tuesday ahead of the usual weekly Wednesday meeting.

Shehu, in a message made available to newsmen, via text stated “The staff on the Council secretariat resumed on Tuesday after the Easter.

“There was no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers. By practice, the ministers receive council memos two or three days ahead of meetings because they must read them and sometimes undertake research.

It is not a rubber stamp council so everyone must prepare themselves well for debates.”

But the skipping of the FEC meeting by the Presidency has elicited insinuations that such may have been at the instance of the President.

This is more so when Buhari failed to attend the meeting only last week on the ground of attending to some other pressing national issues at home.

Although holding the FEC meeting weekly on Wednesdays is not statutory, it has become a convention of sort.