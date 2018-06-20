Why FEC won’t hold today – Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today because the Sallah holiday affected the preparation of its memoranda.

This was made known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement also confirmed that the President would sign the over N9 trillion 2018 appropriation bill into law today.

The short statement read “President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law Wednesday at noon (12pm).

“Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold tomorrow, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

This is due to the Eid-el-Fitr holidays last Friday and yesterday, which affected preparation of Council memoranda.”