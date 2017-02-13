Why I cannot abandon Kwankwaso – Ganduje

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday hinted that the political difference between him and his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, is resolvable.

Ganduje, while fielding question from journalists in his office over the weekend, said Kwankwaso and himself need each other in their political career, considering the long time relationship they have enjoyed.

According to him, “I will make myself available for peace talks with him, because I cannot have a political associate in the rest of my life like Kwankwaso; and he, too, cannot have a political associate like me throughout the rest of his life.”

Ganduje served Kwankwaso as Deputy Governor for eight years during which he displayed loyalty to him. But relationship between the duo has gone bad shortly after Kwankwaso handed over to Ganduje over some perceived political difference.

Their differences further deepened by the consistent attack on Ganduje administration and policies by the Kwankwassiya Moverment, a group loyal to the former governor.

Ganduje, who commissioned 2,000 blocks of classrooms built within the Kano municipality by the state government in the last two years, reiterated his determination to tackle the problem of basic education in the state, saying his administration is giving basic education priority, so as to give education in the state a sound footing.

He said the government created an educational trust fund to bring in corporate bodies, community leaders and other stakeholders to contribute in the development of education, so as to tackle the problem of basic education by involving the communities in the process.

The governor declared that his administration had already released N1 billion to the federal government as education counterpart funding, while the federal government had in turn contributed N1billion for projects in the sector.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, recently told reporters of the move to reconcile Messrs. Ganduje and Kwankwaso. Governor Masari said Northern state governors were disturbed by the rivalry between the erstwhile political allies.

Speaking with reporters in his office later, Mr. Ganduje said he was in support of the move to bring an end to “whatever misunderstandings” that exits between him and Kwankwaso.