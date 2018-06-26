Why I killed sex worker, Mercy Moses – Kogi Pastor

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

Pastor of Voice of Canaan Church, Cherubin and Cheraphim Ozuri-Okene, Otaru Olusegun has given reasons why he murdered Mercy Moses, a commercial sex worker at Hollywood Hotel in Ozuri community in Adavi local government of Kogi State in cold blood.

While being paraded by the spokesman of the state police command, Mr. William Aya before newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, Otaru disclosed that he was pushed into the devilish act because of sheer poverty.

He said he had expected to raise N2.5 million from the ritual before he was apprehended by the police The pastor who was paraded with two of his accomplices in crime,

Yakubu Abdulmuminu and Samuel Olusegun further posited that he learnt the art of money making ritual from his master at Abeokuta in Ogun State some years ago.

He said the killing of his victim (Mercy) for money rituals was his third attempt, explaining that earlier got his raw materials from burial ground by exhuming dead bodies, thereby securing the necessary parts which however yielded no desired result.

While confirming sending two of his pastors, Samuel Olusegun, Yakubu Abdulmuminu and one Stephen, still at large to lure any prostitute for money rituals , Otaru said one of his boys strangulated Mercy to death, stressing that they cut her body to pieces to enable them accomplish their evil act.

Corroborating Otaru’s claim, one of the suspects, Yakubu Abdulmuminu disclosed that they raped the deceased before she was killed,

while two of them(himself and Stephen) still sex her after she was killed, in order to get protection from any form of attacks.

The police public relations officer, ASP Williams Aya, had disclosed earlier that three suspected ritualists were apprehended after a tip off ,

adding that the command has recovered the remains of the deceased from the suspects in pieces: the head, legs, body and hands.

He equally disclosed that the command has arrested six criminals that invaded and killed a police Inspector, Abdullai Alfa at Ugwolawo police station in November, last year , and made a way with his AK47 rifle, and a motorcycle from the station.

He said those arrested includes; Ubile Attah, Julius Alhassan, Akwu Audu, Shehu Alidu, Onuche James, Amidu Yakubu and Abdul Tijani.

He added that the arrest of some cultists at a suburb of Anyigba in the eastern axis of the state led to the bursting of the criminals as one of them confessed to the invasion of the Ugwolawo police station.

According to one of the suspects, Ubile Attah, he revealed the identity of the group to the law enforcement agents because he was not given the money he was promised before they embarked on the operation.