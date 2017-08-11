Why I sacked 98 aides – Saraki

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has dismissed the allegations of political consideration in the staff restructuring exercise embarked on by his office, in which ninety eight persons were reportedly sacked, saying most of those affected were actually not measuring up to their responsibilities.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the staff restructuring exercise in the office of the Senate President was to inject efficiency in the running structure of the office.

Olaniyonu who denied the reports that the restructuring was aimed at cutting the cost of running the office of the senate President, said new staff would soon be recruited by the Senate President’s office on the basis of those who can bring about the desired change and efficiency.

According to him, over the past four months, it has been known that there will be review of staff to improve on the agenda of the office of the Senate President, he said adding that the staff of the office had served for two years which he said was enough to determine who should continue to stay and those who should be relieved of their duties.

He intimated that there is also a second category of persons who were on secondment from the National Assembly Service Commission, but by virtue of the staff restructuring, have been told to return to their mother office.

Meanwhile, he failed to give the exact number of those who were sacked and those who would be recruited soon, saying he does not have the figure off hand, adding that nobody was sacked because of corruption or fraud but majorly because they were found wanting in their jobs.

However, there are reports that those sacked by the Senate President were those he inherited from the immediate past Senate President, David Mark, and wants to bring in his own people to benefit from his leadership of the senate.

Others, according to news sources, are those who were from the National Assembly Service Commission. It is alleged that there is an emerging overbearing tendencies by the Board of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Recall that the board members who were said to have imposed the present Clark of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, on Saraki, against his choice candidate, Ben Effeture, have their candidates on secondment to Saraki.