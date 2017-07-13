Why I set up Task Forces on backlog of cases -Appeal Court President

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa has explained that the backlog of cases pending in various Divisions of the appellate court informed her decision to set up five task forces with a mandate to ensure speedy and timely disposal of all pending appeals across the country.

Remarkably, Media Officer of the Court of Appeal Abuja, Sa’adatu Musa Kachalla said noticeable achievement has been made following the composition of the five task forces.

The task forces comprised of Justices from less busy Divisions like Makurdi, Ilorin, Yola, Ekiti and Sokoto to reduce the workload in Lagos, Benin, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Abuja which are busier Divisions.

In a letter of posting signed by Justice Bulkachuwa, the task forces were given two weeks each to move round to identifiable division and preside over pending appeals.

However, the Justices of the various Divisions designated to cover the very busy Divisions also sat and delivered judgments in their Divisions of primary posting.

According to Kachalla, by setting up the task forces, the Court of Appeal had within two weeks delivered about 232 judgements in the various appeals pending before different divisions of the court.

A document released by the Court of Appeal showed that in Lagos Division, the special Taskforce from the Makurdi Division delivered 85 judgments, while the special Taskforce from Ilorin Division which sat in Benin Division delivered a total number of 57 judgments.

Justices of Sokoto Division on a rescue mission to Abuja Division during this period gave judgments in 31 appeals and struck out two matters while the Justices of Yola Division disposed of 21 pending appeals in Port Harcourt Division.

The task force from Ekiti which sat in Enugu division delivered 38 judgments.

In view of this, the court will proceed on its annual vacation on July 17 to resume on September 11, 2017.