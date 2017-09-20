Why I voted Buhari in 2015 – Obasanjo

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed the main reason he voted President Muhammad Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

According to Obasanjo who spoke yesterday on the Pidgin Service of the BBC monitored in Jos said, his reason for electing Buhari was that, “ prior the 2015 presidential election, i was keenly looking for a candidate for Nigeria who is better than former President Goodluck Jonathan, I then saw Buhari whom I believed was better than Jonathan and any other candidate in the election.

“I lost confidence in Jonathan because he had lost focus in governance. Buhari was the only candidate that I believed could fight the menace of Boko Haram and corruption which were our major setback in Nigeria. You would now agree with that the president is seriously fighting corruption and insurgency even though he has his shortcomings in the area of economy, “ added.

On whether he (Obasanjo) would support Buhari in 2019 election, he responded that, “for now, I have no word for that because Buhari has not declared his intention to contest the next election. Let us wait for the time”