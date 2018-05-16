Why I won’t tolerate treasury looting, by Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja and Mika’il Tsoho Dutse

President Muhammad Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will not allow anybody including himself to loot the country’s treasury.

The President stated this yesterday shortly after lunching of the Social Investment Fund of over N176.350 million at Aminu Kano Triangle Square Dutse, the state capital.

He said, APC administration was committed to ensure justice, transparency and prudence management of the public resources.

“With my consent as your President, I will not allow myself or anybody to cheat you through my administration, so keep praying for the unity of our dear country Nigeria,” Buhari said.

Buhari has also yesterday admitted that it was not easy fighting corruption in the country.

The President, in a speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, said he had no intention to witch-hunt anyone in his resolve to stamp out corruption in the system.

He, however, expressed his determination to ensure that those found culpable are brought to book.

Buhari said, “War of corruption is not an easy one to fight, because it affects so many different branches of our lives, so much that some people do not even consider breaking trust is anymore a crime. It has become the norm. That is why we must fight this attitude and encourage Nigerians to change their attitudes and perspectives.

The goal of this Administration is to ensure the protection of public trust, and the anti-corruption war is at its centre. We never intended, and we are not engaged in witch-hunts, but we are determined within the laws to call people to account.”

While calling on the lawmakers to review archaic laws and pass proactive legislations, the President expressed the hope that the judiciary would continue to collaborate with the Executive to bring corrupt people to book.

The President remarked that corruption not only kills governments but destroys societies adding that it was the only reason why the country’s growth has been stunted when compared to her peers.