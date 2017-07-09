Why I wrote ‘AFRICAN BEDTIME STORIES(1)’- Godwin Nwaogwugwu

Share This





















African Bedtime Stories(1), is a collection of some old popular African folk tales. The storybook which comprises thirteen stories in it are well written with morals to guide children in life.

“My main objective of writing the book is to bring our children(African kids) closer to their root, outside the Cartoon Network and Disney World they are now familiar with. I was also motivated to write these stories when I wanted to expose my own children to bedtime stories with African themes and couldn’t find any of such books.

“Earlier in 2016, I travelled to Nigeria on vacation and noticed that some group of children had started acting out some stories in the book, I got the idea that the book could be made into a video. I contacted a veteran TV newscaster and a TV programme anchor together with the kids that saw to the making of the video, thirteen stories of the book were made into thirteen movie episodes. These episodes have become a social media buzz within and outside Nigeria, now with a YouTube channel and a Facebook page”. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrv3IVB9u8qCopRJvaG-oKg https://www.facebook.com/africanbedtimestory/.

The book which is focused on morals was acted in an African settings to showcase our rich culture that’s usually transmitted from one generation to another. I hope this will help promote African culture of story-telling once again in families and children will learn from the morals. I want this documented work to be passed down to generations unborn.