Why Jaiz Bank is listed at Stock Exchange – MD

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Managing Director/ CEO of Nigeria’s non- interest bank, Jaiz Bank plc Mallam Hassan Usman has justified listing of the bank’s shares at the Nigeria Stock Exchange( NSE) on twins reasons – to enhance transparency and openness in the bank activities.

Besides, Usman said the gesture fulfilled pledge by Jaiz bank board in 2012 at its Initial Public Offerings( IPOs), that its shares would be publicly listed at the Exchange.

The step he added was also taken, to create additional values for its shareholders.

Jaiz bank was officially quoted two months at the trading floor of NSE, making it the first non- interest bank to be so listed at NSE.

The MD gave these insights yesterday in Abuja at an interactive forum with members of Finance Correspondents of Nigeria( FICAN) , Abuja chapter.

He said the relatively young bank which commenced operations in 2012 encountered some challenges expected of other businesses but said the management was up to task in tackling them.

“ Overtime, the bank has gone through many challenges which include awareness and infrastructure. Awareness is one the pronounced challenge we faced in the past”, he said.

He said the bank has been able to neutralize assumption that the bank was for muslims alone, noting that, the bank is another mode of finance service open to all. Usman said Jaiz is like other banking institution set up to serve everybody irrespective of religion and ethic afflictions.

He commended Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) for step taken by apex bank to address forex liquidity crisis . He said the logjam is easing off compared to its acuteness in 2016.

Started with a single branch in 2012, he said the bank has expanded to 30 branches spread across North and South West while arrangements are in top gear to extend it to remaining regions.

The bank’s deposit has increased from from N3.5 billion in 2012 to N60 billion with over 100,000 active customers in its book.

Jesus is Lord