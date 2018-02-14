Why Kwakwanso can’t control me – Ganduje

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye and Ali Alkali

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has told his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso that he would not tolerate his attempt to control him from outside.

The governor, while fielding questions bordering on his relationship with his predecessor from State House Correspondents, after attending High-table Dialogue on Ethical Values and National Security held at the Aso Villa Conference Centre yesterday, said they were both well bonded in Kano politics.

Ganduje said “Well, as you know we were very good friends. In fact my politics cannot be complete without Kwankwaso, and the history of Kwankwaso politics cannot be complete without me. But, somewhere, somehow, things went wrong.

“But we believe in politics that you will get to a point you cannot rule and manage a state if you are being controlled from outside. You know that one is very difficult, if you look at the psychology of leaders.”

It would be recalled that there have been no love lost between both leaders, as Ganduje was recently quoted to have said that his differences with Kwakwanso were irreconcilable.

Ganduje, who was Kwakwanso’s deputy for eight years, fell apart with his former boss to the extent that the Police prevailed on the Senator to cancel his planned mega rally in Kano when his event coincided with the one organized by the governor in January.

Responding to Governor Ganduje’s remarks at the Villa, one of the notable figures in Kwankwasiyya movement, Honourable Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini, member representing Dala Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, told Peoples Daily in a telephone interview that as far everybody knows in Kano, “Senator Kwankwaso never tries to control Ganduje administration. That’s why he stayed away from the state for over a year.

“Right from the beginning, Kwankwaso allowed the Governor to select and appoint his own commissioners and all his political appointees. So, how does Kwankwaso try to control the governor?”

Ganduje, while responding to allegations that there was a general air of insecurity in Kano because of the disagreement between the two leaders, said “Well, we conducted local government elections precisely on Saturday, 10th February, and it was very peaceful. Independent observers were there; the result was 100 per cent APC. The election was free and fair.

“So, you can see that the insecurity was publicized outside Kano. People believe here (in Abuja) that there is insecurity; but in Kano, there is peace and stability.”

He continued, “A month ago, we had inter-faith dialogue between the Christians and Muslim. The Ulama’as and the clergymen were all there. We had a resolution pertaining to the peace and stability in the state. And since I came into office, there has not been any outbreak of instability in the state. Nobody has been killed; nobody has been injured as a result of political activities.

“So, you can see that the propaganda outside the state is that there is insecurity in the state; and we have been showing the world that it is false.”

On the spiraling images of under-age voters in the social media, Governor Ganduje said, “That was propaganda. All those pictures were children from school assembly. It is not true; it is part of the propaganda. You can ask the national observers who went there. They held a press conference.

“Let them go back to the state and ask the people, did they queue up and vote in the election? So, we don’t even need to respond to such falsehood. Ask those who are credible and who witnessed the election. I think that is most important rather than relying on the social media where things are crafted, and fake pictures that were prearranged posted. We don’t rely on that.”

Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, who also spoke to newsmen allayed the fears that state police would be abused if allowed in the country.

When asked, he said: “I do not think so. There will always be fears; but we should not think in terms of individuals in Nigeria. That is our bane. We should think in terms of developing institutions. When we develop institutions and the plain truth, they take care of the indiscretions of individuals.”

He also explained that state police was necessary in a federation alluding to the practice in the United States of America (USA) after which Nigerian federalism was modeled.

Commenting generally on the event, Gov Abubakar said: “We came for a dialogue on ethics and integrity of service and the launching of a compendium on the life and times of Mr. President and the service he has rendered to the nation, from the time he joined the army to date.”

Asked whether the compendium was a prelude to activities for 2019 general election, the Bauchi governor said: “Well, this compendium was conceived well before the consideration for 2019 elections. It is a factual compendium not politics. The dialogue is the first thing in addressing the problems of the nation, the need for us to forge unity, to consider the challenges affecting the nation without unnecessarily overheating the nation.”