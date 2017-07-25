Why most Katsina LGs can’t pay salaries – Masari

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has painted a gloomy picture of the financial position of the 34 local governments of the state, disclosing that most of them cannot pay the monthly salaries of their staff.

Masari disclosed this yesterday while speaking at a stakeholder’s summit organized by the state government to find a way forward for the smooth operations of the local councils and entrenchment of democratic structures in them.

The governor further disclosed that so far the state government has supported the local councils with the total sum of nine billion naira to enable them shoulder the responsibilities of paying their monthly salaries.

He added, “if you have elected representatives at the local council each of the 34 local councils will need the sum of over two million naira to pay their salaries apart of their numerous allowances. It means there will be nothing left for development activities”

Masari similarly lamented on how the wage bill of the local council worker keep increasing despite the series of screening exercise conducted to sanitized them, blaming senior local government workers and politicians for bastardizing the local government system in the state.

He noted that the problem would surely retard local councils operations if left unchecked, calling on the participants at the summit to feel free to contribute their quota in salvaging the situation and putting the local councils operations in proper perspectives.

Similarly, the state Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abdulqadir Zakka and Special Adviser to the Governor on budget, Alhaji Abdullahi Imam also painted the gloomy picture of funds accrued to the local councils.

Also, a retired president of the Court of Appeal and Galadiman Katsina, district head of Malumfashi Justice Mamman Nasir and a member of the House of Representatives from the state, Alhaji Ahmad Babba Kaita spoke separately on the need to strengthen local councils for better and efficient services.